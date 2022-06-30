Today is Thursday, June 30, 2022. Here are local news reports from 100, 50 and 15 years ago:
In 1922, Urbana’s Colonial Theater, closed for the previous three weeks, was set to reopen. The plan was to keep the theater open only two days and nights a week for the next few weeks.
In 1972, a full-time mayor was needed in Urbana, the Urbana Municipal Reform Commission was told by three people, including City Clerk Duane Eckerty and Ward Six Alderman Timothy Johnson. Johnson said the city had reached a size and complexity too great for the current mayor-council form of government.
In 2007, in the Champaign-Urbana area, you could mark Chris Schroeder and Jeff Roberts down as the leaders of the pack where iPhone mania was concerned. Schroeder and Roberts, both from Monticello, got to the Savoy Plaza AT&T Cingular store at 1 a.m. for a chance to buy Apple’s new high-tech, touchscreen cellphone, iPod and wireless-internet device all in one. Why would someone stand in line 17 hours for the privilege of spending $500 or more on a cellphone? “It’s the best phone I’ve ever seen,” said Schroeder, who actually didn’t stand the whole time. He and Roberts brought chairs, blankets, even a tent, plus a portable DVD player. (They watched “CSI: Miami” and “The Simpsons.”)