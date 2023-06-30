Today is Friday, June 30, 2023. Here are local news reports from 100, 50 and 15 years ago:
In 1923, F. B. Leonard, attorney with Dobbins & Dobbins, was to be the speaker at the Fourth of July celebration at Crystal Lake Park in Urbana.
In 1973, the Greater Champaign Area National Organization of Women called on The Courier and The News-Gazette to stop publishing sex-designated advertising columns.
In 2008, many University of Illinois employees would soon pay less to park on campus. The era of the flat rate was to end and a new sliding-scale rate based on salary was to debut.