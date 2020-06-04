Today is Thursday, June 4, 2020. Here are local news reports from 100, 50 and 15 years ago:
In 1920, unless something changed, a plan to launch a drive to raise $100,000 for house-building in Champaign by the Champaign Chamber of Commerce would be abandoned as impractical, according to action taken by the board of directors.
In 1970, Gov. Richard Ogilvie came to Champaign County to praise the cooperation and performance of law-enforcement officers during recent disturbances on the University of Illinois campus. “The main reason it did not get out of hand was the cooperation of six law-enforcement agencies who understood each other,” the governor said in Rantoul.
In 2005, a few weeks previous, as Sen. Dick Durbin sat in a CBS studio before a taping of “Face the Nation,” anchorman Bob Schieffer walked over to the senator and asked, “Aren’t you from Springfield?” After the senator nodded yes, Schieffer told him, “I’ve got to get out there to see that Abraham Lincoln Presidential Library.” Durbin said interest in the heritage of Lincoln has never been higher, and that’s why he was sponsoring legislation that called for the federal government to spend up to $10 million over 10 years to establish a 40-county Abraham Lincoln National Heritage Area. The money would be used for historic-preservation work, education programs and economic development work throughout central Illinois.