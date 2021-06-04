Today is Friday, June 4, 2021. Here are local news reports from 100, 50 and 15 years ago:
In 1921, Wardell Jordan became only the third man in the history of Champaign County to be sentenced to death. He was convicted of the murder of his uncle, wealthy barber J.F. Jordan. The first man condemned to murder escaped the county jail. In 1898, Dick Collier was hanged for the murder of another chicken thief near Sidney.
In 1971, Monsignor Edward O’Rourke was the bishop-elect of the Catholic Diocese of Peoria, succeeding Bishop John Franz. O’Rourke spent 15 years of his priesthood in Champaign at the Newman Foundation on the University of Illinois campus.
In 2006, News-Gazette Editor and Publisher John R. Foreman was named 2005 Illinois Journalist of the Year by Northern Illinois University. Foreman was selected for career achievements and his efforts on behalf of the Illinois First Amendment Center, said Brian Thornton of NIU’s Department of Communication. NIU’s journalism program had given out the award since 1972.