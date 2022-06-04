Today is Saturday, June 4, 2022. Here are local news reports from 100, 50 and 15 years ago:
In 1922, Dr. Hartwell Howard, Champaign’s oldest physician and one of the most prominent figures in the history of the city, died from a complication of disease related to old age. He would have turned 93 on July 12. The Dr. Howard School was named for him in 1907. Another monument to him was a row of beautiful trees along State Street, which was set out by him in 1855.
In 1972, formal dedication of downtown Champaign’s new fountain and mirror pool in the triangle-shaped parking lot M was set to take place. The fountain was located at the north end of Champaign’s newest parking facility, bounded by North Neil, Washington and Hickory streets. Sears Roebuck led the list of donors to the project with a contribution of $3,860.
In 2007, Vermilion County officials had a price tag for temporary repairs to the Bresee Tower exterior that would shore up loose pieces of terra cotta, protect pedestrians and buy time for the historic building to attract a developer. Pieces of the terra cotta exterior of the building ha fallen in the last several months. For $60,000, a contractor that specializes in terra cotta would erect scaffolding on two sides of the tower, said John Dreher, member of the finance committee.