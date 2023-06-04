Today is Sunday, June 4, 2023. Here are local news reports from 100, 50 and 15 years ago:
In 1923, assistant state veterinarian Dr. E.B. Householder, was badly bitten by a dog in Bement. Tests at the University of Illinois showed the dog had rabies and Dr. Householder will have to take the Pasteur treatment during the next three weeks.
In 1973, according to a report by the American Association of University Professors, the University of Illinois’ four average compensation levels — all of which are in the 60th percentile or above — are $ 24,400 for full professors, $17, 700 for associate professors, $14, 700 for assistant professors and $11,700 for instructors.
In 2008, Villa Grove Mayor Ron Hunt ordered a curfew after raging waters of the Embarras River left much of the downtown area under water as far south as the post office.