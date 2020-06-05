Today is Friday, June 5, 2020. Here are local news reports from 100, 50 and 15 years ago:
In 1920, a class of 137 was graduated from Urbana High School. It was the 37th annual commencement at Urbana. In Champaign, the high school auditorium was crowded, with many people standing in the corridors about the auditorium, to witness the graduation of a class of 319.
In 1970, after a seven-hour debate about abortion, the Illinois Constitutional Convention voted against adding “including the unborn” to a due-process clause. The vote was 80 to 32. By the vote, the convention decided to leave the question of whether to liberalize abortion laws to the Legislature without specific constitutional instruction.
In 2005, the end of the spring legislative session brought plenty of disagreement in the Illinois General Assembly, but it produced near-unanimous support on new requirements for high school graduation. Senate Bill 575 added a year of mathematics, two years of intensive writing courses, a year of science and a year of language arts to the minimum requirements to finish high school in Illinois. It passed 104-10 in the House and 56-0 in the Senate.