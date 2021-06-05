Today is Saturday, June 5, 2021. Here are local news reports from 100, 50 and 15 years ago:
In 1921, the question of a bond issue for hard road construction in Champaign County, abandoned soon after the outbreak of the world war, was to be revived. Up to $2.5 million in funds ($38 million in today’s dollars) could be used. This was separate from the 72 miles of roads the state intended to build in the county.
In 1971, Ted Christman’s Lincoln-Mercury dealership opened at 202 N. Vine St., U. Mayor Charles Zipprodt presided at the ribbon-cutting ceremony.
In 2006, the executive director of the Illinois Licensed Beverage Association and several Champaign-Urbana bar owners warned that a comprehensive smoking ban would be “devastating” to their businesses. “The liquor-pouring industry is devastated by a smoking ban,” said Steve Riedl of the beverage association at an afternoon news conference at the Blind Pig. “We urge city officials to recognize there is a need for a limited exemption.” The exemption suggested by Riedl would exempt bars and bar areas of restaurants and bowling alleys and fraternal clubs from the smoking ban.