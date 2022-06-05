Today is Sunday, June 5, 2022. Here are local news reports from 100, 50 and 15 years ago:
In 1922, Fred Blacker of Urbana was involved in a terrible auto accident when he ran into another car at the corner of University and Lincoln avenues. It developed that Blacker was inebriated while driving. An ambulance call was made, but by the time the ambulance appeared, Blacker had disappeared. Blacker was arrested the next morning, pleaded guilty to a charge of intoxication and was fined $25 (about $430 in today’s dollars). Then a state charge was filed and he was transferred to the county jail.
In 1972, an Illinois Central freight train derailed near Monticello, as 15 cars plunged off the main line down a 12-foot embankment almost into the Sangamon River. No one was injured.
In 2007, a Champaign County judge threw out two lawsuits filed as efforts to get the University of Illinois to retain Chief Illiniwek as its honored symbol. “I would be telling the university to ‘deal with it.’ I would be subjecting the UI to many potential consequences and very clearly controlling the actions of the state. This is something that falls within their (the trustees’) authority,” Judge Michael Jones said. “The relief requested would have this court controlling the actions, the conduct and the liability of the UI. This I am not entrusted to do.”