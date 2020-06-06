Today is Saturday, June 6, 2020. Here are local news reports from 100, 50 and 15 years ago:
In 1920, George D. Applegate, a veteran of the Civil War, died at his home in Urbana. He was 90 years old. A native of Pittsburgh, he came to Urbana 45 years previous.
In 1970, U.S. Rep. William Springer, R-Champaign, denied charges that he was pressuring the Department of the Interior to delay approval of a proposal that would designate a portion of Allerton Park as a national landmark. Springer said he was unaware that the University of Illinois-owned estate and natural area had been recommended for the landmark status.
In 2005, the Savoy Village Board approved spending up to $1 million over the next several years to develop a playground and athletic fields for a proposed public elementary school. Randy Piefer, developer of the Prairie Fields subdivision, offered to give the Champaign school district 6 acres of land adjacent to Prairie Rose Lane if it would commit to building the school there.