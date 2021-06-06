Today is Sunday, June 6, 2021. Here are local news reports from 100, 50 and 15 years ago:
In 1921, H. Schulenberg, despite his 66 years, gave battle to two armed bandits who attempted to hold him up at the Johnson Refining Co. filling station at Lincoln and University avenues in Urbana. Schulenberg raised a stool and charged the bandits, one armed with a revolver, the other with a brick. Both ran away down the railroad tracks.
In 1971, William C. Lyon, managing editor of The News-Gazette, was featured on two network television news programs as he gave the commencement address at Western Military Academy in Alton. Lyon was a graduate of Western.
In 2006, Dan McCollum had an office inside the Champaign City Building for 12 years while serving three terms as mayor from 1987 to 1999. Now, McCollum wanted to see the 69-year-old building at 102 N. Neil St. where he spent so much time designated as a local landmark — and eventually placed on the National Register of Historic Places. McCollum nominated the building, with its distinctive Art Deco design, as a local landmark, and that week, the Champaign Historic Preservation Commission endorsed that designation and forwarded the nomination to the Champaign Plan Commission for consideration.