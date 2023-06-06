Today is Tuesday, June 6, 2023. Here are local news reports from 100, 50 and 15 years ago:
In 1923, the Urbana City Council indicated it had enough votes to repeal the wheel tax passed the previous June.
In 1973, the possibility of massive traffic jams was one of the problems being considered in regard to a proposed shopping mall that would close Green Street between Fifth and Wright streets, Champaign City Manager Warren Browning said.
In 2008, after a successful pilot run the previous fall at Edison Middle School, the Champaign school district was recommending making an exploratory baseball program permanent for all middle schools.