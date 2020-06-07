Today is Sunday, June 7, 2020. Here are local news reports from 100, 50 and 15 years ago:
In 1920, Champaign County had potential for oil development, according to Dr. DeWolf, Illinois state geologist. He said a recent venture started at Westfeld, on the southern border of Douglas County, and had gradually moved north. Arrangements were being completed to begin drilling in Sidney.
In 1970, Bob Miller, the Democratic candidate for Congress in the 22nd District, returned to Champaign-Urbana the day before after several weeks of absence, saying he had been living in an Indianapolis ghetto. “I was hungry at times, but for a poor man running a campaign, hunger is nothing new,” said Miller, who was set to challenge Republican Rep. William Springer in November.
In 2005, in the six months since the United Way of Champaign County appealed to the community for help in raising $1 million to expand and relocate Frances Nelson Health Center, only about $25,000 had been committed, said United Way CEO Tamara Lemke. But the project was still moving ahead. The lease on Frances Nelson’s new site — the old Leath Furniture store at the corner of North Prospect Avenue and Bloomington Road — was still being held, and a planning group was working on the financial issues, Lemke said.