Today is Monday, June 7, 2021. Here are local news reports from 100, 50 and 15 years ago:
In 1921, Judges F.H. Boggs of Urbana, George Sentle of Sullivan and James Baldwin of Decatur were elected circuit judges in the Sixth Judicial Circuit the previous day without opposition and with the smallest turnout on record in the district. Fewer than 2,000 in Champaign County voted.
In 1971, the University of Illinois’ longest tenured president, David D. Henry, was honored for his 16-year regime with a banquet at the Illini Union.
In 2006, the state's bid for the $1 billion "coal plant of the future" got even sweeter. Gov. Rod Blagojevich announced a $17 million state grant that could be used for a wide range of FutureGen project costs. The money came from a clean-coal technology fund. A third of the potential sites for the $1 billion FutureGen plant were in Illinois — Tuscola, Mattoon, Effingham and Marshall. But Kentucky, North Dakota, Ohio, Texas, West Virginia and Wyoming were also vying to land the plant.