Today is Tuesday, June 7, 2022. Here are local news reports from 100, 50 and 15 years ago:
In 1922, the Illinois Commerce Commission ordered the Big Four Railroad to open a new crossing in “Bradyville,” east of Urbana on the route of the proposed bond issue road.
In 1972, a number of local businessmen told the Champaign Plan Commission that they favored rezoning for the Century 21 tower in Champaign’s Campustown, but commissioners put aside a request for immediate action on the matter. The petition to rezone the property had been under study since the building opened. Under the current zoning, accessory businesses in the building can be used only by residents.
In 2007, for 70 years, people with a fondness for water recreation and socializing had enjoyed the Danville Boat Club. In celebration of the club’s anniversary, a party was set for Saturday at the club, off Denmark Road. The private club opened in August 1937, stating that dues would be $20 per year and membership was limited to 100 men. Dues had risen to $360 annually and regular membership was limited to 150.