Today is Tuesday, June 8, 2021. Here are local news reports from 100, 50 and 15 years ago:
In 1921, the Illinois prohibition enforcement bill, which made the state bone dry, passed the Illinois House and went to Gov. Len Small for his signature. The measure plugged all holes in the Volstead Act, its sponsors said.
In 1971, the Magnavox Company announced that operations at its Urbana plant would be phased out by the end of the year and that the building would be put up for sale. The closing was part of a move by Magnavox to consolidate its defense production at its main facility in Fort Wayne, Ind.
In 2006, work was set to begin on a $9 million remodeling of the Savoy Plaza, with a new Schnucks grocery store as the centerpiece. Regency Properties, the Evansville, Ind.-based owner of the plaza at the corner of Curtis Road and U.S. 45, was expected to announce the redevelopment plans for the property later that day. The 58,000-square-foot Schnucks — on which construction was set to start in September — was set to open in May 2007. Also proposed: a 6,100-square-foot Buffalo Wild Wings restaurant, just north of the Friar Tuck liquor store and set to open in December, and the relocation of the Babyland baby and children’s furnishings store that would nearly double its size and place it next to Pages for All Ages bookstore.