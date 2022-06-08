Today is Wednesday, June 8, 2022. Here are local news reports from 100, 50 and 15 years ago:
In 1922, John McNally of Tolono had been missing since May 30 and authorities conducted a search along the Illinois Central Railroad tracks for any sign of his body or of a grave. They found nothing.
In 1972, Wayne Duke, Big Ten Conference commissioner, said that a bill passed unanimously in the Illinois General Assembly permitting the University of Illinois to enter into a local contract to televise home football games “is probably in violation of NCAA rules.” The bill made it permissible for UI games to be shown on local TV when the game was not selected for the conference “Game of the Week.”
In 2007, three Champaign police officers were injured in a shooting on Church Street on the north side of Champaign’s West Side Park, according to a police spokeswoman. The suspect in the shooting was also injured and was being treated. Rene Dunn, assistant to the chief of police, would not confirm the identities of the officers or the extent of their injuries.