Today is Thursday, June 8, 2023. Here are local news reports from 100, 50 and 15 years ago:
In 1923, 10 percent of the 52nd graduating class at the University of Illinois were from Champaign and Urbana. Ninety-one Illinois counties would be represented among the 1,623 graduates.
In 1973, a citizens group called the Community Bikeways Committee was to ask Champaign City Council for about $4,000 to provide 200 blocks of bikeways and bicycle parking space in downtown Champaign. The bike paths would be made from existing roads that got light use.
In 2008, Arthur work crews were still cleaning up from 10 inches of rain that pelted the community in separate storms in recent days. Emergency workers and volunteers throughout Douglas County and northern Coles County responded to emergencies related to the continual rainfall, including the rescue a motorist stranded over a bridge in nearby Cooks Mills.