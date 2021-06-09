Today is Wednesday, June 9, 2021. Here are local news reports from 100, 50 and 15 years ago:
In 1921, University of Illinois freshman Kenneth Miller, whose spine was injured three weeks previous when he fell when practicing for the interscholastic circus, died at Burnham Hospital. He was 19 years old.
In 1971, Urbana officials were looking for a new “corporate citizen” to replace the Magnavox Company and its 225,000-square-foot building. Magnavox announced earlier that it was closing and that its approximately 400 production workers would be laid off. Magnavox had been C-U’s largest employer, outside of the University of Illinois, for the previous 13 years.
In 2006, standing on the steps of Urbana High School surrounded by cameras and well-wishers, Gene Amberg announced that he would retire on June 30, 2007. “It’s time for a new beginning,” said Amberg, head of Urbana schools for 14 years. “This is a significant personal and professional decision. I’ll have new goals, new ways to invest my energy.”