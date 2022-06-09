Today is Thursday, June 9, 2022. Here are local news reports from 100, 50 and 15 years ago:
In 1922, annoyed by two years of college pranks and unable to endure what she called the trespassing of university students, Mrs. Flora Nofftz of 207 E. John St., C, had two University of Illinois fraternity members arrested for burglary and larceny.
In 1972, outside advertising along with interior advertising on Champaign-Urbana Mass Transit District buses received preliminary approval from MTD trustees. It was estimated that the advertising could yield the MTD about $8,700 a year (about $60,000 in today's dollars). Former MTD trustee Lachlan Blair argued that bus ads amounted to “rolling billboards” and “visual pollution.”
In 2007, Col. Lee Archambault was wearing an Illini hockey game jersey while circling the globe aboard Space Shuttle Atlantis. The astronaut spent six years at the University of Illinois, playing hockey, dating Kelly Raup and earning two engineering degrees. That led him to piloting an 11-day flight, in which the astronauts were to deliver a new segment and a pair of solar panels to the international space station.