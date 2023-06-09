Today is Friday, June 9, 2023. Here are local news reports from 100, 50 and 15 years ago:
In 1923, following the third fire in five months to be intentionally set at an Urbana residence, an Urbana woman was arrested, judged to be insane and committed to the state hospital in Kankakee.
In 1973, the Illinois House Appropiations Committee approved by a 27-0 vote a bill creating a wilderness corridor park along the Middle Fork River. The bill, sponsored by state Reps. Charles Clabaugh, R-Champaign, John Hirshfeld, R-Champaign, and Paul Stone, D-Sullivan, was supported by the Committee on the Middle Fork of the Vermilion River, a conservation group.
In 2008, the Illinois Supreme Court would soon be appointing two judges for the Sixth Judicial Circuit. Justice Rita Garman, who represented the central portion of the state on the high court, announced she would be accepting applications for the vacancies created by the upcoming retirement of DeWitt County Judge Stephen Peters and Macon County Judge John Greanias.