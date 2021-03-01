Today is Monday, March 1, 2021. Here are local news reports from 100, 50 and 15 years ago:
In 1921, under legislation introduced in the Illinois House, no movies could be shown in Illinois after Oct. 1 without having first been approved by a state board of censors. All pictures that were sacrilegious, vulgar, indecent, obscene, immoral or unpatriotic would be barred.
In 1971, when Brian McGill, a 14-year-old ninth-grader at Jefferson Junior High School, became an Eagle Scout the previous week, history was made. Brian was the fourth boy in the family of John McGill to make Eagle Scout, joining brothers Kevin, Jeff and John.
In 2006, Champaign Mayor Jerry Schweighart was using his emergency powers as city liquor commissioner to limit morning bar hours during what had become known locally as Unofficial St. Patrick's Day. Schweighart signed an order prohibiting campus bars from serving or permitting the possession of alcohol between 6 and 11 a.m. on Thursday and Friday that week. Liquor stores were also prohibited from selling more than one keg of beer at a time.