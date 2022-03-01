Today is Tuesday, March 1, 2022. Here are local news reports from 100, 50 and 15 years ago:
In 1922, the Seymour fox drive was to be held the next weekend. The drive would finish at the W.H. Cresap farm. No guns would be allowed.
In 1972, underdog Champaign Centennial rallied from a 17-point halftime deficit to stun Danville, 69-62, in the first night of Class AA regional play in Urbana. More than 2,000 fans attended the game.
In 2007, Vic Zimmerman said he was excited about the opportunity to join the Monticello school district, but he would miss the people he had met and worked with over the previous four years at St. Joseph-Ogden. Zimmerman accepted a three-year contract to lead the Monticello district that would pay him $112,500 a year. He replaced longtime Superintendent Larry McNabb, who was set to retire that summer.