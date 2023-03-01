Today is Wednesday, March 1, 2023. Here are local news reports from 100, 50 and 15 years ago:
In 1923, voters approved by an almost 2-to-1 margin a proposal to issue $2.5 million in bonds to build 178 miles of concrete road in Champaign County.
In 1973, a U.S. District Court order was expected shortly to clear the way for legal abortions in Illinois. The Supreme Court sent the Illinois abortion law case and all other pending state abortion cases back to local courts for final action.
In 2008, Mayor Jerry Schweighart ordered the shutdown of a campus bar, C.O. Daniel’s, on Unofficial St. Patrick’s Day after undercover agents found that the bar was in violation of the state’s happy-hour law by selling a wristband for $15 that allowed the purchaser to drink unlimited amounts of alcohol.