Today is Wednesday, March 10, 2021. Here are local news reports from 100, 50 and 15 years ago:
In 1921, Simon and Jesse Burkhart of Sadorus were being held in the Champaign County Jail after two sheriff’s deputies caught them in the act of making moonshine at home. Their still was brought to the sheriff’s office in Urbana where it was an object of curiosity to a large crowd. It was said that the brothers received $7 a quart ($100 in today’s dollars) for the fiery white liquor.
In 1971, the Air Force decided to close the runway and end all flights at Chanute Air Force Base in Rantoul by June 30. Congressman William Springer said the action would not affect Chanute’s primary mission as a technical training center.
In 2006, the Champaign County Board’s finance committee voted 6-2 to recommend closing the day care center at the county nursing home, after a grim two-hour session at which even proponents conceded the center was bleeding money. Only committee members Steve O’Connor and Tom Betz voted to keep the facility open.