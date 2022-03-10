Today is Thursday, March 10, 2022. Here are local news reports from 100, 50 and 15 years ago:
In 1922, the Twin City Federation of Labor was planning to circulate petitions calling for a referendum on the question of municipal ownership of public utilities.
In 1972, the Assembly Hall ticket office was quiet as more than 1,000 tickets remained to be sold for the Class A tournament games.
In 2007, in a bruising affair — and the Big Ten’s first overtime game that season — the Illini had something left in the tank and put away the Indiana Hoosiers, 58-54, with a stubborn defensive effort in a second-round game at the Big Ten tournament. Indiana was held scoreless for the first 4:51 of overtime.