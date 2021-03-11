Today is Thursday, March 11, 2021. Here are local news reports from 100, 50 and 15 years ago:
In 1921, the district basketball tournament was on full blast at the Urbana High School gymnasium. Sidell defeated Potomac, Longview beat Rantoul, Danville upended Westville and Hoopeston edged Fisher. Later that day, Champaign was to play Philo and Urbana would meet Sidell.
In 1971, dismissal of eight University of Illinois students and the denial of re-admission for three others was the verdict by a committee taking appeals of recommendations by hearing officer Albert Jenner on the cases of 32 students charged by the UI with participation in disturbances the previous March.
In 2006, the second floor of the downtown Urbana parking deck could be transformed into an open-air bar on summer weekend nights under a proposal before the Urbana City Council. Urbana bar owners Scott Glassman and Ian Goldberg were proposing to convert part of the upper deck into a Friday-and-Saturday-night outdoor entertainment site, with live “world beat” music, umbrella table seating, portable bars and a small live-music stage.