Today is Friday, March 11, 2022. Here are local news reports from 100, 50 and 15 years ago:
In 1922, Nathan C. Ricker of Urbana, professor emeritus of architecture, was to be honored in a convocation March 15 at the university auditorium. It would be a tribute to his half-century of service to the college of engineering.
In 1972, Gibson City fell to Raymond Lincolnwood, 68-66, in a Class A basketball quarterfinal thriller at the University of Illinois Assembly Hall. Other winners included Mounds Meridian, Thomson and Lawrenceville.
In 2007, for all its limitations, Illinois left it on the court in three Big Ten tournament games at the United Center. But playing hard wasn’t enough against one of college basketball’s elite teams, and Wisconsin smacked around the Illini, 53-41, to earn a title clash with fellow bully Ohio State.