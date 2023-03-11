Today is Saturday, March 11, 2023. Here are local news reports from 100, 50 and 15 years ago:
In 1923, a Champaign County sheriff’s deputy discovered what was described as the “most complete and sanitary moonshining outfit ever confiscated” in the home of an Illinois Central freight conductor on West John Street in Champaign.
In 1973, Circuit Court Judge Roger H. Little denied a temporary injunction that would have forced the Illinois High School Association to allow sports competition between boys and girls.
In 2008, an additional 300 to 500 migrant families could be spending that summer living, working and going to school in Rantoul. Superintendent David Requa told the high school board that representatives from area seed corn companie told him that they were bringing in more migrants than ever before to work in the fields around northern Champaign County.