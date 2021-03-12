Today is Friday, March 12, 2021. Here are local news reports from 100, 50 and 15 years ago:
In 1921, moving picture scenes from Urbana, as well as pictures of the recent Champaign County wolf hunt — the first in the county in many years — were to be shown that week at the Colonial Theater in Urbana. Admission was 25 cents and 15 cents ($3.50 and $2.15 in today’s dollars).
In 1971, an Illinois Division of Waterways project that received little attention outside of Danville was about to destroy the scenic Middle Fork of the Vermilion River, conservationist Robert Bales warned the local Izaak Walton League. The project called for building a dam at a site in Kickapoo State Park west of Danville.
In 2006, if voters approved a tax increase on the March 21 ballot to build three new elementary schools, Champaign school district officials were ready to take fast action. “We’ll hit the ground running,” Chief Financial Officer Gene Logas said. “We’ll let bid packages for the northwest and Savoy schools within a couple of weeks. We’ll get moving on them as soon as possible, and I hope we’re building by late summer so they can be enclosed by winter.”