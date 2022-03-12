Today is Saturday, March 12, 2022. Here are local news reports from 100, 50 and 15 years ago:
In 1922, Champaign City Council members passed a lighting ordinance for the central business district and made provisions to start the work soon.
In 1972, Lawrenceville’s Indians defeated Mounds Meridian, 63-57, to win the first Class A basketball championship at the University of Illinois Assembly Hall. An official count of 11,554 fans watched the finale.
In 2007, Champaign City Council members were to hear about plans for Phase 4 at the University of Illinois Research Park, including plans for a new retail development at the northeast corner of Windsor Road and First Street. The research park’s fourth phase was to encompass 80 acres east of First Street, between Windsor Road and Gerty Drive extended. The new phase was to include a 40,000-square-foot retail center, to be called The Shoppes at University Park, that would include room for an anchor tenant plus other retail space.