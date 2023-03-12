Today is Sunday, March 12, 2023. Here are local news reports from 100, 50 and 15 years ago:
In 1923, 40 mph winds uprooted big trees, overturned outbuildings and crashed plate-glass windows in Urbana and Champaign in a storm that swept much of the Midwest.
In 1973, although the fall semester at the University of Illinois was still six months away, the Class of ‘77 was already beginning to take shape. Applications for freshmen had been pouring in since the previous fall at a rate of 4 percent over the previous year’s figures. Jane Loeb, director of admissions and records, said most of the colleges had reached their capacity for freshmen the next fall and had stopped accepting applications.
In 2008, Champaign Central celebrated the boys’ basketball program’s first state tournament berth since 1969 after beating Mt. Vernon 44-37 in a Class 3A super-sectional at Springfield’s Prairie Capital Convention Center. Verdell Jones led the Maroons with 16 points, including four straight free throws in the final 10.4 seconds.