Today is Saturday, March 13, 2021. Here are local news reports from 100, 50 and 15 years ago:
In 1921, Champaign High School won the district basketball championship at Urbana, defeating the home team, 24-11. Longview defeated Oakwood in the consolation game.
In 1971, behind muscular Dean March, Danville’s physical Vikings denied scrappy Champaign Central a record 24th Sweet Sixteen appearance by downing the Maroons, 67-56, in the Urbana Sectional title game.
In 2006, four local restaurants were to donate 30 percent of the evening’s proceeds to Community Shares of Illinois, a nonprofit organization that represented more than 70 charities, including the Champaign County Humane Society, Habitat for Humanity and Illinois Court Appointed Special Advocates. Participating restaurants included Kennedy’s, Milo’s, Silvercreek and the Camelot Room at the Historic Lincoln Hotel, all in Urbana.