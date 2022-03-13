Today is Sunday, March 13, 2022. Here are local news reports from 100, 50 and 15 years ago:
In 1922, a man giving the name William Borough was arrested while trying to enter the Inman Hotel in Champaign by way of the fire escape.
In 1972, tragedy picked a path through the Candlewood Estate mobile-home park in Mahomet, injuring 33 people but killing no one. At least 48 mobile homes were completely demolished or severely damaged.
In 2007, the University of Illinois Board of Trustees took final action to eliminate Chief Illiniwek and called on the campus and community to move forward. Trustees approved a resolution that confirmed Board Chairman Lawrence Eppley’s action on Feb. 16 announcing the end to the Chief dances and the end to American Indian imagery being associated with the UI and its athletics programs. David Dorris of LeRoy was the only trustee to vote against the resolution, which the board approved on a voice vote. “Let’s put to rest once and for all what’s been done here and go forward,” said Trustee Bob Sperling. “This institution has got to come together.”