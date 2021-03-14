Today is Sunday, March 14, 2021. Here are local news reports from 100, 50 and 15 years ago:
In 1921, residents of Champaign-Urbana and other parts of downstate Illinois were awakened by a mild earthquake. One man reported seeing his dresser drawer open and others said their homes rocked. Tremors also were reported in Danville, Paris and Terre Haute, Ind. But the seismograph at the University of Chicago did not detect any tremors.
In 1971, Congressman Les Arends of Melvin predicted that Congress would extend the military draft for one or two more years and provide the money to make a start toward an all-volunteer force by mid-1973. Arends was the senior Republican on the House Armed Services Committee.
In 2006, an assistant track coach at University High School was accused of molesting two girls since the previous fall. Yuri Ermakov, 23, of Urbana, was arraigned on two separate counts of aggravated criminal sexual abuse. Judge John Kennedy advised Ermakov that the charges alleged he had a position of authority as assistant track coach and fondled two girls between September 2005 and March 2006.