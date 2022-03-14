Today is Monday, March 14, 2022. Here are local news reports from 100, 50 and 15 years ago:
In 1922, fewer than 150 votes were cast in Urbana's primary election involving candidates from the Republican, Democrat and Citizens parties.
In 1972, possible disciplinary action against three Urbana police officers for violation of the department's mid-ear sideburns regulation would not be pursued, said Mayor Charles Zipprodt.
In 2007, the University of Illinois was moving forward with plans to expand online education, to give thousands of people the opportunity to earn a degree from their own home, whether that home is in Chicago or Shanghai, China. The board of trustees approved establishing the Global Campus and the program's mission of working with campuses to develop high-quality, Internet-based degree programs for nontraditional audiences, working with campus administration and faculty to develop high-demand programs and encouraging innovation.