Today is Tuesday, March 14, 2023. Here are local news reports from 100, 50 and 15 years ago:
In 1923, in response to reports that the ban on slot machines had been lifted, the Champaign County sheriff clarified that the ban was still in effect.
In 1973, Champaign police charged five persons with possession of marijuana after they served search warrants at two separate Champaign apartments.
In 2008, Don Freyman was to retire as principal of Champaign Central High School at the end of the school year. While his time as principal at Central would end at three years, his tenure at the school and in the district went back nearly 30 years.