Today is Monday, March 15, 2021. Here are local news reports from 100, 50 and 15 years ago:
In 1921, a horse hitched to one of Farrar & Quinlan's wagons ran away and collided with a light standard at Green and Fourth streets in Champaign, knocking the standard down and wrecking the wagon. Driver Harry Birt escaped serious injury.
In 1971, President John E. Corbally was to undertake half-time work on the University of Illinois campus about mid-April to become acquainted with staff and the university's problems and to assist with the selection of a chancellor for the Chicago Circle campus. Corbally was coming to the UI from Syracuse University.
In 2006, U.S. Sen. Barack Obama's staff was to visit Champaign to hear questions, comments and concerns from area residents. Traveling office hours would be held from 10 a.m. to noon Thursday at the Douglass Branch of the Champaign Public Library.