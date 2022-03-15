Today is Tuesday, March 15, 2022. Here are local news reports from 100, 50 and 15 years ago:
In 1922, the Twin City Skating Rink at 32 N. Hickory St., Champaign, was offering roller skating from 7 p.m. to midnight. Admission was 50 cents for men and 25 cents for women (about $8 and $4 in today’s dollars, respectively) and included skates and a check room.
In 1972, Gov. Richard Ogilvie, meeting with Champaign County Republican women, admitted he had lost 45 pounds over the last four years by eating less. “You have to be careful and not eat starches or fried things,” the governor said. “Stay away from those high-calorie items.”
In 2007, Illinois was to open its NCAA tournament play as a No. 12 seed, playing No. 5 Virginia Tech in Columbus, Ohio.