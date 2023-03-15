Today is Wednesday, March 15, 2023. Here are local news reports from 100, 50 and 15 years ago:
In 1923, Gov. Len Small arrived in the Twin Cities to attend the annual meeting of the board of trustees of the University of Illinois. The board re-elected Dr. David Kinley as president for another two-year term.
In 1973, plans for drastic changes in the routing of traffic in and out of the campus area were presented to a Champaign City Council study session by the Illinois Department of Transportation. The plan called for Green Street to run four lanes eastbound into campus from Champaign. Springfield Avenue would run from three to five lanes westbound out of the campus area.
In 2008, about 275 acres of farmland less than a mile east of the Urbana Walmart sold at auction for $15,250 an acre, with Adolf and Renee Lo the successful bidders. That yielded an overall price of $4.19 million.