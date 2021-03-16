Today is Tuesday, March 16, 2021. Here are local news reports from 100, 50 and 15 years ago:
In 1921, the second of Lorado Taft’s interesting lectures on art was set for 7:30 p.m. at the University of Illinois Auditorium. Taft was taking up the six great dates in art. The lectures were free and open to all.
In 1971, the University of Illinois maintained a fleet of 42 aircraft, including a grounded helicopter and five $70,000 Piper Aztec airplanes ($458,000 in today’s dollars) that were used for staff and student transportation. Gov. Richard Ogilvie’s Bureau of the Budget pointed to the “air force” as the type of spending extravagance that led the governor to cut the 1972 budget request for higher education by $187 million ($1.2 billion today).
In 2006, for most March-mad Americans, the NCAA basketball tournament began that day. Illinois met Air Force in its opening round game. Illinois players had, in the past, behaved as though the news conferences on media day were a chore. It might have been a good sign that Dee Brown and James Augustine — now in their final go-round at the NCAA tournament — seemed to enjoy themselves that time.