Today is Wednesday, March 16, 2022. Here are local news reports from 100, 50 and 15 years ago:
In 1922, 238 additional seats were being placed this week in the recital hall at the Smith Music Hall at the University of Illinois. At the completion of the building, only part of the seats were placed in the recital hall and the seats being installed would increase the capacity to 1,038.
In 1972, for the third time in 10 years, Champaign voters were to go to the polls Friday to vote on a tax-rate increase for Champaign schools. The vote would be on a 50-cent increase to the education fund and a 10-cent increase to the building fund.
In 2007, after lengthy testimony, the fate of a proposed Hindu temple north of Champaign remained in doubt. Champaign County’s Zoning Board of Appeals voted to extend its meeting time but still had to continue its hearing on the Hindu Temple and Cultural Center to April 26. The special-use permit was sought for land zoned AG-1 on the Dewey-Fisher Road (Mattis Avenue extended), just north of the Thor-O-Bred Acres subdivision in Hensley Township.