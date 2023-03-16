Today is Thursday, March 16, 2023. Here are local news reports from 100, 50 and 15 years ago:
In 1923, Sheriff Gray and deputies arrested a man in his home at 503 N. Market St., C, and confiscated the biggest stock of bootlegging paraphernalia yet found in the county.
In 1973, Urbana city engineer Fred Hess ordered the signs necessary to implement an experimental bicycle path in anticipation of the city council’s approval of the plan at its next meeting. The Urbana Public Safety Committee recommended the council approve the experimental route, on Delaware Avenue from Orchard Street to Lincoln Avenue.
In 2008, about 170 fans, many of them holding maroon-and-white balloons, stood outside Champaign Central High School to greet the boys’ basketball team's bus as it returned triumphantly from Peoria, where the Maroons beat Washington 70-65 to claim third place. The team bus was escorted to the high school by a Champaign police squad car and a Champaign Fire Department truck.