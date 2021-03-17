Today is Wednesday, March 17, 2021. Here are local news reports from 100, 50 and 15 years ago:
In 1921, basketball teams arrived in Champaign from various Illinois cities and towns to take part in the state high school tournament at the university gymnasium. The following quintets were staying at various hotels: Flora, Marion, Collinsville, Trenton, Moline, Decatur, Fairbury, Mount Vernon, Mount Carmel, Elgin, Streator, New Trier and Lawrenceville.
In 1971, the Champaign County Board of Supervisors gave final approval to a May 4 referendum on a $2.5 million bond issue ($16.4 million in today’s dollars) to modernize the Champaign County Nursing Home.
In 2006, though at the moment it was a busy construction site — with unfinished buildings, mounds of dirt, concrete work in progress and a couple dozen construction workers toiling away — after eight months of construction, the outlines of the $6.8 million Sholem Aquatic Center were beginning to take shape. Champaign Park District officials had scheduled an opening date of June 17 for the aquatic center.