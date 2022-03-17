Today is Thursday, March 17, 2022. Here are local news reports from 100, 50 and 15 years ago:
In 1922, the senior women’s basketball team at the University of Illinois is in first place as a result of defeating the juniors, 13-4.
In 1972, Sen. Edmund Muskie of Maine brought his presidential campaign to Champaign-Urbana, and was met with a cool reception and a number of hecklers, one of whom roused his temper. As he was peppered with questions from a crowd at the Illini Union, Muskie shook his finger and said, “Now just a minute, just a minute. Give me a chance to answer your question.”
In 2007, absentee voting for the April 17 consolidated election is now open. Champaign County Clerk Mark Shelden said voters who expect to be out of town or who are incapacitated, observing a religious holiday or sent out of the country by the government can vote absentee.