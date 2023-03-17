Today is Friday, March 17, 2023. Here are local news reports from 100, 50 and 15 years ago:
In 1923, a Champaign County jury condemned 13 acres of land owned by the city of Champaign so that it could be used for construction of a sanitary sewage disposal plant.
In 1973, the Illinois House approved a bill to lower the drinking age from 21 to 19, despite objections that the measure would increase alcoholism. The measure, which was sent to the Senate, applied only to beer and wine.
In 2008, Bruce Weber’s 10th-seeded Illini (16-19), attempting to become the first team seeded lower than sixth to sweep four games in four days at the Big Ten tournament, endured a program-record 19th loss, falling to Wisconsin 61-48 in the title game in Indianapolis.