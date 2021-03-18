Today is Thursday, March 18, 2021. Here are local news reports from 100, 50 and 15 years ago:
In 1921, within 60 days, the state of Illinois would enter the road-building business, in order to get first-hand information as to the feasibility of construction of hard roads. Gov. Len Small answered road contractors who had recently offered construction bids that state engineers said were too high.
In 1971, Tom Evans, managing director of the Everett, Wash., city bus system, was the nominee to become the first director of the Champaign-Urbana Mass Transit District. Evans, 32, was a graduate of Indiana University.
In 2006, The Andersons, a grain storage and marketing and farm-fertilizer business in northwest Champaign, was considering building an ethanol plant there. In response to interest expressed by The Andersons and the possibility of other plant proposals coming down the pipeline, the county’s Department of Planning and Zoning suggested amending the zoning ordinance. “We know there’s an increased demand for ethanol. ... We can expect that demand to manifest itself here in Champaign County, because the county is such a big source of grain,” said John Hall, director of planning and zoning.