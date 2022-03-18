Today is Friday, March 18, 2022. Here are local news reports from 100, 50 and 15 years ago:
In 1922, the Wabash Railroad depot in Champaign was being moved from the north side of the tracks to the south side to make room for more tracks and larger quarters for the increased volume of freight coming into Champaign.
In 1972, Champaign voters defeated a tax-increase vote by a margin of more than 5 to 4. One question would have increased the education fund and the second would have increased the building fund.
In 2007, Champaign County was one of two finalists for a Fortune 500 company facility that would employ more than 500 people, the president of the county’s economic development corporation said. Company representatives had made three visits to the community since expressing interest the previous October, Jeanne Gustafson said. Even though the field of contenders was down to two, Gustafson said she did not expect a final decision for several months.