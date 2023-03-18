Today is Saturday, March 18, 2023. Here are local news reports from 100, 50 and 15 years ago:
In 1923, a Fort Wayne, Ind., man who showed up at the Champaign police station asking for lodging was arrested after an officer recognized him as the person who had been threatening pedestrians with a knife. The man had 12 knives on him and was later committed for mental problems.
In 1973, consolidation of the city governments in Champaign and Urbana was a logical but not very popular idea, Urbana mayoral candidate Ruth Brookens said. Speaking to a group of 30, she said “we already have cooperation between the cities in police and fire protection, and the whole things looks absolutely right on paper. Maybe someday we will have it.”
In 2008, the Urbana Golf and Country Club agreed to lease the club’s 130-acre property in north Urbana to Flex-N-Gate Corp. President Shahid Khan, with the expectation that the facilities will be upgraded.