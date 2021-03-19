Today is Friday, March 19, 2021. Here are local news reports from 100, 50 and 15 years ago:
In 1921, police located the owner of the Dodge coupe that was stolen from in front of the Colonial Theatre the previous night and destroyed by fire after crashing into a telephone pole northwest of Champaign. He was Saul Kurlin, a member of the Colonial’s jazz orchestra. The car was valued at $1,800 ($26,000 in today’s dollars).
In 1971, Bret Brown’s Paris High School Tigers would strive to break up the streak of superiority by suburban schools in the Illinois High School Association’s basketball tournament at the Assembly Hall. Led by 6-6 Otho Tucker, the Tigers were 30-0.
In 2006, over the course of one week in early June, Habitat for Humanity of Champaign County, with the help of four local home-building firms, was to construct four new homes in north Champaign for needy families. A news conference was held to announce the Habitat’s June 5-9 home builders’ blitz, part of a nationwide effort to build 500 homes that week across the country. Habitat for Humanity of Champaign County was one of two Illinois habitat affiliates to participate in the nationwide effort.